Bds Degree Program Duration Increased To 5 Years In Punjab

LAHORE – The duration of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree program in Punjab has been extended from four to five years.

The decision was made in the 49th meeting of the Board of Studies Dentistry at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore. It was also decided that both public and private dental colleges will not charge fees for the fifth year.

The meeting of the Board of Studies Dentistry also approved the introduction of a new curriculum for dental colleges starting from session 2024-25.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of UHS, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, stated that the new curriculum gives special emphasis to community dentistry and clinical skills. He added that all dental college subject specialists and medical education experts will undergo training.

Professor Rathore further said that life-saving skills will also be included in the new curriculum.