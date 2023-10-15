Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi: Details inside

KARACHI – An Indian flight made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Saturday.

According to the details, an Express India flight en route from Dubai to Amritsar was compelled to make the medical emergency landing which was well coordinated by officials from both sides.

The distress call came at 11:47 p.m., leading to the subsequent landing at 12:20 p.m. The plane was carrying 169 passengers at the time of landing.

Upon touching down in Karachi, medical professionals from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Border Health Services (BHS) attended to an 18-year-old Indian national who had fallen ill during the flight.

Following a thorough examination, the individual was deemed fit for further travel following which the flight resumed its journey, departing from Jinnah International Airport with all passengers on board at 02:25 pm.

India and Pakistan are rarely on good terms in terms of diplomatic engagements and political connectivity; however, the aviation industry always respects and upholds humanity above all differences.

There have been multiple events in which either a Pakistani flight or an Indian flight needed emergency landing permission which was granted by the other country.

Earlier in June, an IndiGo flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad entered Pakistan airspace due to bad weather and went up to Gujranwala before heading back to Indian airspace safely.

IndiGo flight 6E-645 had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather on Saturday and the deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone.

Moreover, in May, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight entered Indian airspace and stayed there for nearly 10 minutes due to heavy rainfall in Pakistan.

The flight, PK248, was returning from Muscat on May 4 and was attempting to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore but heavy rainfall made it difficult.