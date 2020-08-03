Dr Faisal Sultan appointed PM's special adviser on Health
03:39 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Faisal Sultan as his Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.
Dr Faisal Sultan will hold the status of Federal minister, the PM Office said on Monday.
The new SAPM has replaced Dr Zafar Mirza who resigned from the post on June 29.
Dr Faisal Sultan, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, was previously serving as the prime minister's lead and focal person of COVID-19.
