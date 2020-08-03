Dr Faisal Sultan appointed PM's special adviser on Health
Web Desk
03:39 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Dr Faisal Sultan appointed PM's special adviser on Health
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Faisal Sultan as his Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Dr Faisal Sultan will hold the status of Federal minister, the PM Office said on Monday.

The new SAPM has replaced Dr Zafar Mirza who resigned from the post on June 29.

After Tania Aidrus, Zafar Mirza resigns as PM's special aide

Dr Faisal Sultan, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, was previously serving as the prime minister's lead and focal person of COVID-19.

More From This Category
China to provide 38 more drones to Pakistan to ...
09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
Nation to mark Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to ...
08:37 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
Imran Ghazali appointed as head of information ...
11:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Afghan President Ghani phones PM Imran, discusses ...
09:34 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Three arrested in Faisalabad for displaying ...
08:19 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Punjab govt to celebrate Tiger Force Day on Aug 9
07:38 PM | 3 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
From Acting to ‘Action!’: Saba Qamar to make directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's ...
05:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr