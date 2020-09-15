Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of British royal honor

Disgraced Hollywood producer and sex offender Harvey Weinstein is due to be stripped of his royal honor in the United Kingdom following his conviction in the sexual assault case.

The British government will be withdrawing Weinstein’s CBE as the Honours Forfeiture Committee is expected to meet on Sept. 18 to talk about the recipients who have become an embarrassment for the system, per Daily Mail.

In 2004, Weinstein received the award for outstanding contribution to the British film industry.

“We are crystal clear that unwanted behavior is completely unacceptable. We condemn sexual violence in all its forms,” a spokesperson for the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

A member of the British Parliament, Chi Onwurah, also requested the government to take away the honor that has been given to Weinstein.

“In light of the guilty verdict will the Secretariat finally strip Mr. Weinstein of his CBE as I first requested on 11 October 2017? Or will they continue to honor Mr. Weinstein at the expense of all those who have experienced sexual violence and especially his victims?” Onwurah said in her letter.

The former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence for his horrendous crimes. Actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd were among the first women who broke their silence and accused the producer of sexual misconduct.

