Private university in Islamabad sealed after 16 coronavirus cases surfaced 

ISLAMABAD – A private university was sealed in capital city after 16 novel coronavirus cases surfaced during targeted tested conducted on first day the educational institution were allowed to open after months-long closure due to pandemic.

Authorities have started contact tracing in order to contaminate the further spread of the virus, which has claimed over 6,235 lives across the country.

Under the contact tracing process, people who came into contact with the positive cases will undergo medical examination to find if they have contracted the infection.

The educational process across the country has resumed as educational institutions have been re-opened today under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid contain coronavirus.

The resumption has ended a six-month long closure of the educational institutions due to Covid-19 pandemic as the government decided the closure of schools, colleges, universities in March 2020 to control the spread on novel COVID-19.

Pakistan has recorded six deaths and 404 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, according to the latest government data till Tuesday.

They said that 290,261 patients were recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan, leading the virus to significant decline. The sources said that there were now 5,774 active coronavirus cases across the country.

During the past 24 hours, 27,277 tests were conducted. Of these 404 people tested Covid positive. Six people also died of the virus during the last twenty-four hours.