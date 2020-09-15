Private university in Islamabad sealed after 16 coronavirus cases surfaced 
Web Desk
07:10 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Private university in Islamabad sealed after 16 coronavirus cases surfaced 
Share

ISLAMABAD – A private university was sealed in capital city after 16 novel coronavirus cases surfaced during targeted tested conducted on first day the educational institution were allowed to open after months-long closure due to pandemic. 

Authorities have started contact tracing in order to contaminate the further spread of the virus, which has claimed over 6,235 lives across the country. 

Under the contact tracing process, people who came into contact with the positive cases will undergo medical examination to find if they have contracted the infection. 

The educational process across the country has resumed as educational institutions have been re-opened today under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid contain coronavirus. 

The resumption has ended a six-month long closure of the educational institutions due to Covid-19 pandemic as the government decided the closure of schools, colleges, universities in March 2020 to control the spread on novel COVID-19.

Pakistan has recorded six deaths and 404 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, according to the latest government data till Tuesday.

They said that 290,261 patients were recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan, leading the virus to significant decline. The sources said that there were now 5,774 active coronavirus cases across the country.

During the past 24 hours, 27,277 tests were conducted. Of these 404 people tested Covid positive. Six people also died of the virus during the last twenty-four hours.

More From This Category
Seven teachers of a school tested positive for ...
11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept ...
10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
KP starts universal health insurance system
10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla
09:47 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape ...
09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
No threat can deter nation’s resolve, says COAS ...
11:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of British royal honor
06:42 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr