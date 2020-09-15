Two officers of Karachi Development Authority shot dead at office
Web Desk
06:16 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Two officers of Karachi Development Authority shot dead at office
Share

KARACHI – Two key officers of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) were shot dead during a firing incident at the office of the authority located in Civic Centre on Tuesday. 

According to police, the firing incident occurred at second floor where the KDA’s land department office is located. 

Assistant Director Gulistan-e-Johar Wasim Usmani and AD Waseem Raza killed after firing was opened inside their office, local media reported

Another KDA employee named Mohammad Hafeez also injured in the incident and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. 

Police and Rangers have reached the local. Security forces have recovered weapon used in the incident. 

An investigation into the incident has been launched. 

More From This Category
Seven teachers of a school tested positive for ...
11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept ...
10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
KP starts universal health insurance system
10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla
09:47 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape ...
09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
No threat can deter nation’s resolve, says COAS ...
11:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of British royal honor
06:42 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr