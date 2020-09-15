Two officers of Karachi Development Authority shot dead at office
Share
KARACHI – Two key officers of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) were shot dead during a firing incident at the office of the authority located in Civic Centre on Tuesday.
According to police, the firing incident occurred at second floor where the KDA’s land department office is located.
Assistant Director Gulistan-e-Johar Wasim Usmani and AD Waseem Raza killed after firing was opened inside their office, local media reported
Another KDA employee named Mohammad Hafeez also injured in the incident and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Police and Rangers have reached the local. Security forces have recovered weapon used in the incident.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
- At least 40 Injured in school bus, train collision in New Zealand11:58 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- Seven teachers of a school tested positive for coronavirus in Peshawar11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept 22 in clash outside ...10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
-
-
- Ushna Shah lauds Yasir Hussain for his efforts in arranging the ...06:13 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Warner Bros. refusal to share “Tenet” Box Office numbers05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot with Dawar Mehmood03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020