Jail authorities defend decision of denying telephonic contact between Imran Khan and sons

ISLAMABAD – The Attock jail authorities on Friday defended their decision of not allowing incarcerated PTI Chairman Imran Khan for holding telephonic conversation with his sons.

The jail officials informed the court, hearing cipher case against the former prime minister, that a suspect booked under the Official Secrets Act, are not permitted to speak over the phone.

They took the stance in their reply to a contempt of court petition filed by the former premier after he was not allowed to speak over the phone with Sulaiman and Qasim.

The jai superintendent told Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain argued he had not defied any court orders. He cited the Prisoners Act, 1978, which refrains the prisoners from making calls on foreign telephone numbers.

Later, the judge directed the jail official to submit his arguments on September 18.

Khan has been detained in Attock jail since his arrest on August 05 after a trial court convicted him in the Toshakhana case.

After the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his sentence, the FIA authorities arrested him in the cipher case wherein he is in judicial custody till September 26.

Last month, the special court had approved his petition seeking permission for holding a telephonic conversation with his sons.

Earlier this week, Khan filed the contempt petition against the superintendent of Attock jail, saying the official had violated the court orders by not arranging a phone call between him and his sons.