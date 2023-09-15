Torkham border ‘reopens’ today after one week closure

ISLAMABAD – The Torkham border between Afghanistan and Pakistan is set to reopen today (Friday) after being closed for over a week due to cross-border attacks in Chitral, according to the media reports.
Customs officials revealed that the Torkham border will resume trade operations starting from Friday. This includes the import and export of goods, as well as the transit of vehicles. The officials also confirmed that the border would be open for pedestrian traffic.
The decision to reopen the border followed a meeting between Acting Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and the Head of the Pakistan Mission in Kabul, Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani. During this meeting, Afghan authorities assured Pakistan that Afghan territory would not be used against Pakistan.
The closure of the Torkham border occurred last week after a clash between the security forces of both countries. This clash was sparked by a dispute over the construction of a bunker by the interim Afghanistan government on the Afghan side, particularly on a hilltop near the border.
Pakistani authorities had requested the cessation of this construction, citing it as a violation of international law. However, the Afghan side did not comply, leading to heightened tensions and the subsequent closure of the border.
During the dispute, mortar shells were fired from the Afghan side, striking various offices, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Customs. A mosque on the Pakistani side and the Bacha Mena border village were also affected, though no casualties were reported.
The exchange of gunfire lasted approximately three hours, during which Frontier Corps soldier Maqsood sustained bullet injuries and was hospitalised.
As a result of the border closure, a significant number of individuals, including travellers, patients, women, children, and trucks carrying goods, were stranded on both sides of the border. This situation prompted the precautionary closure of numerous government and private offices.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.05
|79.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|786.83
|794.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.8
|38.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.55
|967.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.64
|27.94
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|768.48
|776.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.44
|333.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
