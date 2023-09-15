Torkham border ‘reopens’ today after one week closure

ISLAMABAD – The Torkham border between Afghanistan and Pakistan is set to reopen today (Friday) after being closed for over a week due to cross-border attacks in Chitral, according to the media reports.

Customs officials revealed that the Torkham border will resume trade operations starting from Friday. This includes the import and export of goods, as well as the transit of vehicles. The officials also confirmed that the border would be open for pedestrian traffic.

The decision to reopen the border followed a meeting between Acting Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and the Head of the Pakistan Mission in Kabul, Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani. During this meeting, Afghan authorities assured Pakistan that Afghan territory would not be used against Pakistan.

The closure of the Torkham border occurred last week after a clash between the security forces of both countries. This clash was sparked by a dispute over the construction of a bunker by the interim Afghanistan government on the Afghan side, particularly on a hilltop near the border.

Pakistani authorities had requested the cessation of this construction, citing it as a violation of international law. However, the Afghan side did not comply, leading to heightened tensions and the subsequent closure of the border.

During the dispute, mortar shells were fired from the Afghan side, striking various offices, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Customs. A mosque on the Pakistani side and the Bacha Mena border village were also affected, though no casualties were reported.

The exchange of gunfire lasted approximately three hours, during which Frontier Corps soldier Maqsood sustained bullet injuries and was hospitalised.

As a result of the border closure, a significant number of individuals, including travellers, patients, women, children, and trucks carrying goods, were stranded on both sides of the border. This situation prompted the precautionary closure of numerous government and private offices.

