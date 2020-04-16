Pakistani journalist Shahid-ur-Rehman dies of heart attack

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist Shahid ur Rehman died of cardiac arrest in the federal capital on Wednesday.

His funeral prayers will be held here at H-11 graveyard on Thursday at 11am.

Late Shahid ur Rehman started his journalistic career from Pakistan Press International (PPI) and later joined Japan's leading news agency, Koyodo and remained associated with it till death.

Shahid ur Rehman is also author of several books that include a book on Pakistan's nuclear programme, 'Long Road to Chagai', and 'Who Owns Pakistan'.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had expressed his grief over the sad demise of veteran journalist Shahid ur Rehman. In a condolence message, the foreign minister has prayed for the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

The FM said that services of late Shahid ur Rehman in the field of journalism will be remembered for a long time.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Shahid Rehman.

In her condolence message, she said that Shahid Rehman was a veteran journalist.

She said his journalistic services would be remembered for long time.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said his professional achievements in the field of journalism were a beacon of light for young media persons.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.