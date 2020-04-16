UN chief supports PM Imran's call for global initiative for debt relief amid COVID-19 outbreak
Share
NEW YORK - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has backed Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for a Global Initiative for debt relief to developing countries amid deadly coronavirus outbreak.
During a regular virtual press briefing in New York, the Spokesman of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric said that Imran Khan’s initiative is in the same spirit as the Secretary-General’s own position.
He said the UN Chief believes that debt relief must be an important part of the response to COVID-19, including immediate waiver on interest payments for the current year.
The spokesperson emphasized that the developing countries of the world should use their limited resources to fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
- COVID-19: Saudi Arabia reports 518 new cases with total at 6,38011:52 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- SBP cuts policy rate by 200bps to 9pc11:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 131 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise to 6,94411:32 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Dear world, how is the lockdown going?10:20 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- K-Electric appoints Riyadh S.A.A Edrees as new Chairman09:48 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Frieha Altaf labels Iman Aly’s interview ‘a cheap publicity ...03:04 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ‘free’01:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- WOAH! Saba Qamar to start her own YouTube channel01:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020