UN chief supports PM Imran's call for global initiative for debt relief amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has backed Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for a Global Initiative for debt relief to developing countries amid deadly coronavirus outbreak.

During a regular virtual press briefing in New York, the Spokesman of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric said that Imran Khan’s initiative is in the same spirit as the Secretary-General’s own position.

He said the UN Chief believes that debt relief must be an important part of the response to COVID-19, including immediate waiver on interest payments for the current year.

The spokesperson emphasized that the developing countries of the world should use their limited resources to fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak.