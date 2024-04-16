Death penalty in Pakistan: These survey results will surprise you!

Death penalty is a punishment, which is being opposed all over the world for obvious reasons. However, this punishment for people involved in heinous crimes and terrorism is very much common in third-world countries like Pakistan.

To the surprise of many, a recent survey has revealed that a majority of the Pakistanis supports the death penalty in the country.

According to a Gallup survey, 45 percent of the Pakistanis support death penalty in Pakistan. These Pakistanis support death penalty for criminals involved in heinous crimes.

However, 39 percent of the Pakistanis consulted during the survey opposed the death penalty, saying that killing a human being is not justified in any case.

Moreover, 11 percent of the people did not clearly endorse or oppose the death penalty, while five percent of the people contacted during the survey did not answer the surveying team’s question about the death penalty in Pakistan.

According to a recent report, Pakistan has one of the largest number of people on death row in the world. At least 6,039 prisoners are currently awaiting execution nationwide and most of them are concentrated in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Among them, 99% are male. The number of women prisoners on death row is 62.