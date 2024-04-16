FBR’s Grade-18 officer kidnapped from Rawalpindi for Rs10 million ransom

RAWALPINDI – A senior officer of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was kidnapped from Rawalpindi for ransom earlier this month.

FBR’s Inland Revenue Services Grade-18 officer Rahmatullah Khan was abducted by unknown men on April 12 during Eidul Fitr holidays, according to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by police after receiving a complaint by the official’s brother-in-law.

The complainant said that Khan left home at 11 am on April 12 saying he was going to wish his friends Eid greetings. Since then his mobile phone was switched off and he is also missing.

Police filed an FIR regarding the abduction of the FBR officer on April 15. The missing officer’s brother-in-law revealed that he received a call from a Sindhi-speaking person demanding Rs10 million in ransom.

The abductors told him that Rahmatullah Khan is in their custody in Katch area, which is notorious for presence of dacoits and other criminal elements.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.