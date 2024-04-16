Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Food supply, courier services being used for drugs supply in Lahore, say police

03:17 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Food supply, courier services being used for drugs supply in Lahore, say police
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Police have detected that various food supply and courier companies are being used for drugs supply in Lahore.

DIG Investigation Lahore Imran Kishwar, SSP Furqan Bilal and Aftab Phularwan revealed it while addressing a press conference where they announced the arrest of 21-member gang involved in drugs smuggling.

The police officers said that some foreign nationals, who are part of the gang, were also arrested during the operation.

Imran Kishwar said the suspects used foodpanda and other services for supply of drugs in the capital city of Punjab.

The suspects used to supply the drugs to various colleges, universities and high-end areas of the city, the police officer said, adding that operation is underway to arrest their accomplices.

Pakistani citizen gets life sentence in Bangladesh drugs case

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:32 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price update, installment plan April 2024

03:17 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Food supply, courier services being used for drugs supply in Lahore, ...

03:00 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

FBR’s Grade-18 officer kidnapped from Rawalpindi for Rs10 million ...

01:10 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 71000 barrier after 358-point rally

01:32 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

12th Class Chemistry Guess Papers Punjab Boards 2024

10:22 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

KP follows Punjab, fixes roti price at Rs15

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

12:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond April 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

05:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Major blow for YouTuber Adil Raja as he loses appeals in defamation ...

10:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Woman passenger assaulted by Railway police constable found dead in ...

11:02 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Pakistan urges Iran, Israel to 'exercise restraint, de-escalation' ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:32 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price update, installment plan April 2024

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: