Food supply, courier services being used for drugs supply in Lahore, say police

LAHORE – Police have detected that various food supply and courier companies are being used for drugs supply in Lahore.

DIG Investigation Lahore Imran Kishwar, SSP Furqan Bilal and Aftab Phularwan revealed it while addressing a press conference where they announced the arrest of 21-member gang involved in drugs smuggling.

The police officers said that some foreign nationals, who are part of the gang, were also arrested during the operation.

Imran Kishwar said the suspects used foodpanda and other services for supply of drugs in the capital city of Punjab.

The suspects used to supply the drugs to various colleges, universities and high-end areas of the city, the police officer said, adding that operation is underway to arrest their accomplices.