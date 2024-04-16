IMF predicts reduction in inflation and unemployment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted a decrease in inflation and unemployment rates in Pakistan.

The IMF has released its World Economic Outlook Report 2024, which includes projections of reduced inflation and unemployment in Pakistan.

According to the IMF, the economic growth rate is expected to increase to over 3% next year, while this year's economic growth rate could reach 2%, and the following year may see an increase to 3.5%.

Expectations of a decrease in inflation and unemployment for the current fiscal year have been expressed, with inflation projected to drop to 24.8% and unemployment to 8%. Similarly, for the following year, inflation is expected to decrease to 12.7%, with unemployment remaining at 7.5%.

The report also indicates a positive outlook for the Pakistani economy, suggesting improvements in both economic stability and employment opportunities.