IMF predicts reduction in inflation and unemployment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted a decrease in inflation and unemployment rates in Pakistan.
The IMF has released its World Economic Outlook Report 2024, which includes projections of reduced inflation and unemployment in Pakistan.
According to the IMF, the economic growth rate is expected to increase to over 3% next year, while this year's economic growth rate could reach 2%, and the following year may see an increase to 3.5%.
Expectations of a decrease in inflation and unemployment for the current fiscal year have been expressed, with inflation projected to drop to 24.8% and unemployment to 8%. Similarly, for the following year, inflation is expected to decrease to 12.7%, with unemployment remaining at 7.5%.
The report also indicates a positive outlook for the Pakistani economy, suggesting improvements in both economic stability and employment opportunities.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
