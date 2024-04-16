Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

IMF predicts reduction in inflation and unemployment in Pakistan

Web Desk
07:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
IMF

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted a decrease in inflation and unemployment rates in Pakistan.

The IMF has released its World Economic Outlook Report 2024, which includes projections of reduced inflation and unemployment in Pakistan.

According to the IMF, the economic growth rate is expected to increase to over 3% next year, while this year's economic growth rate could reach 2%, and the following year may see an increase to 3.5%.

Expectations of a decrease in inflation and unemployment for the current fiscal year have been expressed, with inflation projected to drop to 24.8% and unemployment to 8%. Similarly, for the following year, inflation is expected to decrease to 12.7%, with unemployment remaining at 7.5%.

The report also indicates a positive outlook for the Pakistani economy, suggesting improvements in both economic stability and employment opportunities.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

08:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

New office timings for govt employees notified

08:12 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Death penalty in Pakistan: These survey results will surprise you!

07:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

IMF predicts reduction in inflation and unemployment in Pakistan

07:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Military leadership vows stern action against malicious propaganda ...

07:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Last date for Ministry of Defence jobs 2024 ends today; have you ...

06:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Pakistan extends joint venture invitation to Saudi Arabia for PIA and ...

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

12:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond April 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

05:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Major blow for YouTuber Adil Raja as he loses appeals in defamation ...

10:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Woman passenger assaulted by Railway police constable found dead in ...

08:59 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Army unveils locally-made anti-tank vehicle MAAZ

Advertisement

Latest

08:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

New office timings for govt employees notified

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: