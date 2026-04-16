Azma Bukhari slams Fiza Ali over controversial viral clip

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has slammed actress and television host Fiza Ali over a controversial viral clip.

The viral clip shows Fiza Ali’s husband, Ejaz Khan, lifting her on his shoulders after she asked if he could do the same as at home during a live TV show.

Bukhari said Fiza Ali’s approach to securing high ratings has repeatedly crossed professional and ethical boundaries.

In an interview, Bukhari described the clip as seemingly lighthearted but warned that such content raises serious questions about media responsibility and moral standards. She highlighted that broadcasting such material without edits suggests that ratings are being prioritized over editorial judgment.

یہ کیا بیشرمی چل رہی ہے ڈئیر پیمرا 👇 pic.twitter.com/mgVAW4WndX — Jameel Farooqui (@FarooquiJameel) April 13, 2026

Expressing concern as a parent, Bukhari noted that inappropriate content can negatively influence family audiences, especially children, urging media organizations to act responsibly. She emphasized that this is not an isolated incident, but part of a pattern in Fiza Ali’s career focused on garnering attention for viewership numbers.

The information minister stressed the seriousness of the matter and indicated that authorities may review the situation to ensure compliance with broadcasting standards.