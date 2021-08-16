Zahir Jaffer remanded till 30th in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Monday extended the remand of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, till August 30.

Islamabad Police produced the suspect before a judicial magistrate where they also moved a request, seeking permission to conduct the DNA tests of Jaffer's two employees, Raheel and Iftikhar, who were also brought before the court.

Last week, federal law enforcers arrested six more suspects in connection with the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

Reports in local media said the cops on Saturday arrested the owner of the physiotherapist center, Therapy Works, Dr. Tahir and five other staffers in a late-night raid. All accused were apprehended for withholding information and facts from the investigators.

All accused arrested in the latest raid would now be produced before the magistrate to seek their physical remand.

The prime suspect was working as a psychotherapist at the centre after doing a certification from the centre.

Shortly after Noor Mukadam's, Therapy Works had issued the following statement:

“Zahir Jaffer was enrolled as a student in UK Level 3 from September 2015 to September 2016. After this, he joined UK Level 4 from October 2016 to June 2018. He did not complete his coursework and International Essays, and accordingly was never ever given permission to see clients."

However, a now-deleted post by Therapy Works on their Instagram page featured Zahir among the centre's UK Level five candidates.

Meanwhile, a report of the Punjab Forensic Agency confirmed that the victim was raped and tortured by Zahir Jaffer before the murder. The report says that Jaffer’s fingerprints were present on the murder weapon and the CCTV footage obtained from his house showed both Zahir and Noor in the house. The report says Noor’s post-mortem examination was done 12 hours after her murder.

Police also found Zahir’s father's involvement in the heinous crime as he made an attempt to portray the murder as a robbery-cum-murder case. Officials investigating the case have found that Zakir Jaffer sought help from some family friends/acquaintances to report to the police a robbery attempt and a murder that happened at his house in Islamabad.

Last month, Zahir Zakir allegedly beheaded his friend Noor Mukadam, a daughter of former ambassador to Bangladesh, South Korea, and Kazakhstan, after she reportedly denied marrying the suspect.