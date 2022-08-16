At least 20 passengers killed after Karachi-bound sleeper bus rams into oil tanker on motorway
MULTAN – At least 20 people were killed and six others injured when a passenger bus rammed into an oil tanker on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) in the early hours of Tuesday.
Rescue officials told media that a sleeper bus of a private company was travelling to Karachi from Lahore when it collided with the oil tanker from rear side near Jalalpur Peerwala interchange on the motorway at 2:30am.
A fire erupted after the accident and 20 people died on the spot.
At 4am at motorway obarra junobi terrible accident happened between bus LES -1211- 09 and Oil TankerLDA/6. Bus that was moving from Lahore to Karachi hit oil Tanker from backside and fire erupted.06X persons got Injured and 20X died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/ajav3FWias— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) August 16, 2022
At 4am at motorway obarra junobi terrible accident happened between bus LES -1211- 09 and Oil TankerLDA/6. Bus that was moving from Lahore to Karachi hit oil Tanker from backside and fire erupted.06X persons got Injured and 20X died on the spot.On spot monitoring rescue process pic.twitter.com/r87E2OvvmF— Commissioner Multan (@CommissionerMu2) August 16, 2022
Rescue teams have shifted the injured people to hospital while the bus company has provided the details of all passengers to the police.
Police will contact the families of victims after identification of bodies.
More to follow…
