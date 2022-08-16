At least 20 passengers killed after Karachi-bound sleeper bus rams into oil tanker on motorway

08:51 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
At least 20 passengers killed after Karachi-bound sleeper bus rams into oil tanker on motorway
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
MULTAN – At least 20 people were killed and six others injured when a passenger bus rammed into an oil tanker on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rescue officials told media that a sleeper bus of a private company was travelling to Karachi from Lahore when it collided with the oil tanker from rear side near Jalalpur Peerwala interchange on the motorway at 2:30am.

A fire erupted after the accident and 20 people died on the spot.

Rescue teams have shifted the injured people to hospital while the bus company has provided the details of all passengers to the police.

Police will contact the families of victims after identification of bodies.

More to follow… 

