Arshad Nadeem announces donation of 100 laptops for IT students

Olympic gold medalist and national hero, Arshad Nadeem, has announced the donation of 100 laptops to IT students. This generous gesture was revealed during a ceremony held in Karachi on August 14, where Arshad was invited by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Arshad Nadeem, who brought home the only gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been receiving widespread acclaim from the nation. The event highlighted his significant contribution to the country, with Governor Tessori expressing his gratitude for Arshad’s achievement, stating that the gold medal has immensely amplified the joy of independence.

During the ceremony, Governor Tessori shared that there are 50,000 IT students, and Arshad Nadeem has pledged to support them by providing laptops. Arshad further emphasized his commitment to education by announcing that he will personally donate 100 laptops to IT students as a gift.