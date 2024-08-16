Pakistan tightens precautions at airports amid monkeypox fears

KARACHI - In light of the recent spread of the monkeypox virus in Congo and neighboring regions, Pakistan has issued strict guidelines to enhance monitoring and implement preventive measures at all airports and entry points across the country.

The Border Health Services of Pakistan has issued a directive calling for heightened vigilance and improved screening procedures for all passengers entering the country. The guidelines emphasize the importance of isolating and promptly reporting any passengers who exhibit suspicious symptoms, such as unusual rashes or related signs of the virus.

In addition to these measures, the directive mandates the reactivation of pre-existing health protocols at entry points to ensure a swift and effective response to any potential cases. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to safeguard public health and prevent the spread of the monkeypox virus within Pakistan.