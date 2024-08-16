TCL inaugurates first flagship store in Gujranwala, showcasing world’s largest LED TV

Pakistan, August 16, 2024 – TCL, the world’s No. 1 LED TV brand, proudly announces the grand opening of its first flagship store in Gujranwala, a significant milestone in expanding its presence in the region. This new store reflects TCL’s unwavering commitment to delivering immersive entertainment experiences through innovative technology.

The event attracted considerable attention with special appearances by Pakistan’s national weightlifting champions, Nooh Dastgir, Gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games, and Usman Rathore, Silver medalist at the Commonwealth Championship. Their presence underscores TCL’s dedication to celebrating and supporting Pakistan’s national heroes and promoting local talent.

This flagship store symbolizes TCL’s dedication to providing innovative home entertainment solutions, solidifying its position as a global leader in the technology and entertainment sector.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa, remarked, “The opening of our flagship store in Gujranwala is a pivotal moment for TCL as we continue our mission to bring innovative technology and superior entertainment experiences to homes across Pakistan. We are excited to offer Gujranwala’s residents an unmatched opportunity to engage with our cutting-edge products.”

Located at Tipu Chowk, Block B, Satellite Town, the TCL flagship store offers an interactive environment where customers can experience premium home entertainment solutions firsthand. The store features the latest TCL innovations, including the world’s largest LED TV, the 115-inch X955 Max, underscoring the brand’s leadership in technology.