Sindh announces public holiday on August 20

KARACHI – A public holiday will be observed in Sindh on August 20 (Tuesday) on account of Urs of sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The provincial government has issued a notification in this regard, local media reported on Friday.

The notification said all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, Corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh shall remain closed during the public holiday.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is a revered Sufi saint, poet, and scholar. His Urs is commemorated by thousands of devotees at his shrine in Bhit Shah, Sindh.