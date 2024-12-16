Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 16 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold rates are at Rs 277,800 per tola in Pakistan on Monday, and price of 10 grams currently hover around Rs238,169.
On December 16, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,050 per tola, 21 Karat 247,975, and 18 Karat at 212,550.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs 277,800
|per 10 Grams
|Rs238,169
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
|Islamabad
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
|Lahore
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
|Multan
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
|Peshawar
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
