Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 16 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold rates  are at Rs 277,800 per tola in Pakistan on Monday, and price of 10 grams currently hover around Rs238,169.

On December 16, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,050 per tola, 21 Karat 247,975, and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Today Gold Rates  

Gold Type New Price
per Tola Rs 277,800
per 10 Grams Rs238,169

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs 277,800 Rs238,169
Islamabad Rs 277,800 Rs238,169
Lahore Rs 277,800 Rs238,169
Multan Rs 277,800 Rs238,169
Peshawar Rs 277,800 Rs238,169

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR to PKR – 16 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

