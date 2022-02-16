Pakistan ambassador asks students not to leave Ukraine despite warnings about Russian attack

KYIV – Pakistan has asked its students studying in Ukraine to continue their studies despite warnings by Western countries that Russia could attack its neighbouring state.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel I. Khokhar asked the Pakistanis to stay at their universities and carry on with their studies.

“We are fully prepared if there is any change in the situation,” he said, adding that the embassy will keep them updated in this regard.

Message of HE Dr. Noel I. Khokhar Ambassador of Pakistan to Ukraine for Pakistanis living in Ukraine regarding the current situation.#Pakistan#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/3s5x6bZ2ZU — Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) February 12, 2022

Khokhar’s message came after more than a dozen nations urged their citizens to leave Ukraine after the US warned that aerial bombardments could begin "any time".

The US issued the warnings after Kremlin deployed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. However, Russia has been rejecting the claims about launching an attack.

In the latest development, Russia has announced pulling back some troops from the Ukraine border.

The Russian defence ministry said that large-scale drills continued but that some units were returning to their bases, BBC reported.