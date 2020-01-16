Mehwish Hayat slams journalist for faking news regarding 'Load wedding' polio clip

After facing online backlash, Tarek has deleted his tweet now.

02:50 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Mehwish Hayat slams journalist for faking news regarding 'Load wedding' polio clip
KARACHI - Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has schooled Pakistani-Canadian pseudo journalist Tarek Fatah for tweeting a polio scene from her 2018 film as a real-life event.

Tarek Fatah misrepresented a scene from the actress’ film Load Wedding in which a woman can be seen refusing a polio worker’s request to give her child polio drops.

It’s a clip from the film and the polio worker is Hayat who goes door to door distributing polio vaccine.

Mehwish Hayat trolled him saying “Thank you for giving your two cents on this but please first verify the source before posting next time. It’s a scene from my movie ‘Load Wedding’, the polio worker is me and that woman an actress. Through the film, we were raising awareness of the issue.”

“Glad to see our performances were so convincing,” she said taking a jibe at him.

Twitter loved how the starlet has slammed Tarek like a boss. Let's have a look at some of the reactions at Mehwish Hayat's post:

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

