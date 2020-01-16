Mehwish Hayat slams journalist for faking news regarding 'Load wedding' polio clip

KARACHI - Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has schooled Pakistani-Canadian pseudo journalist Tarek Fatah for tweeting a polio scene from her 2018 film as a real-life event.

Tarek Fatah misrepresented a scene from the actress’ film Load Wedding in which a woman can be seen refusing a polio worker’s request to give her child polio drops.

It’s a clip from the film and the polio worker is Hayat who goes door to door distributing polio vaccine.

Mehwish Hayat trolled him saying “Thank you for giving your two cents on this but please first verify the source before posting next time. It’s a scene from my movie ‘Load Wedding’, the polio worker is me and that woman an actress. Through the film, we were raising awareness of the issue.”

Thank u for giving ur 2 cents on this but pls first verify the source b4 posting next time. It’s a scene frm my movie”loadwedding”,the polio worker is me & that woman an actress.Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue.Glad 2 see our performances were so convincing https://t.co/ididoJJcxL — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 15, 2020

“Glad to see our performances were so convincing,” she said taking a jibe at him.

Twitter loved how the starlet has slammed Tarek like a boss. Let's have a look at some of the reactions at Mehwish Hayat's post:

@TarekFatah wekh le oh lantiya — 🦅 اقبال کا شاہین🦅 (@BeeKay93) January 15, 2020

OMG HAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAAH I began watching the clip and I thought hey that looks familiar and then I saw your reply 😂😂😂😂 — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) January 15, 2020

But i like dumboo people like him. Life would be so boring without these chawals. — Azeem (@AzeemRazaPK) January 15, 2020

Queen!!! — Zarrar Khuhro (@ZarrarKhuhro) January 15, 2020

@shehryar_taseer this deserves to be on the front page — Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) January 15, 2020

