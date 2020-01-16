Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like to marry a national hero
PM Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith recently took to social media to express her views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision of stepping back as senior members of the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left everyone in shock when they announced that they will work to become ‘financially independent’ and divide their time between Britain and North America.
Jemima, who was married to the Prime Minister for nine years and has two sons with him, wrote that “she understands how Meghan feels,” trying to adapt to a different life, especially when you are foreign or of different ethnicity.
“I don’t necessarily agree with the way Meghan and Harry have handled things but I know what Princess Diana went through,” she wrote in a tweet. “I know what it’s like to marry a national hero from another country and be attacked on social media for your ethnicity -too Jewish in my case.”
Jemima wrote, "I can’t judge whether the relentless criticism of Meghan has been driven mostly by racism, as I’m personally more alert to antisemitic and Islamophobic dog whistles. But I can say definitively - like criticism of all-female consorts- royal, celebrity, political- it’s sexist."
Many responded to her Tweet. Mehwish Hayat lent her support to Goldsmith as well, saying, " This breaks my heart .. if only the world were more accepting and let people just be ..."
