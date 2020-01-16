Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like to marry a national hero

03:26 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like to marry a national hero
Share

PM Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith recently took to social media to express her views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision of stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left everyone in shock when they announced that they will work to become ‘financially independent’ and divide their time between Britain and North America.

Jemima, who was married to the Prime Minister for nine years and has two sons with him, wrote that “she understands how Meghan feels,” trying to adapt to a different life, especially when you are foreign or of different ethnicity.

“I don’t necessarily agree with the way Meghan and Harry have handled things but I know what Princess Diana went through,” she wrote in a tweet. “I know what it’s like to marry a national hero from another country and be attacked on social media for your ethnicity -too Jewish in my case.”

Jemima wrote, "I can’t judge whether the relentless criticism of Meghan has been driven mostly by racism, as I’m personally more alert to antisemitic and Islamophobic dog whistles. But I can say definitively - like criticism of all-female consorts- royal, celebrity, political- it’s sexist."

Many responded to her Tweet. Mehwish Hayat lent her support to Goldsmith as well, saying, " This breaks my heart .. if only the world were more accepting and let people just be ..."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Mahira Khan makes a case for leaving your makeup ...
04:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler reportedly ...
03:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like to marry ...
03:26 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Saba Qamar to play lead role in Hassan Zia's ...
03:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Mehwish Hayat slams journalist for faking news ...
02:50 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to star in ...
02:41 PM | 16 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan makes a case for leaving your makeup at home while vacationing in Mexico
04:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr