Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar replaces Asif Ghafoor as new DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army has done some majors transfers and postings of its top ranks, the most significant being of Major General Asif Ghafoor posted as General Officer Commanding (GOC) Okara, and Major General Babar Iftikhar becomes new Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Asif Ghafoor, whose tenure came to an end, has been posted as GOC of the Pakistan Army's 40th Infantry Division based out of Okara in Punjab.

He was commissioned into the Pakistan Army in 1988. Major General Ghafoor holds a master's degree in strategic studies and was appointed the Director-General of ISPR in December 2016.

"Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure," Maj Gen Ghafoor wrote on Twitter from the @OfficialDGISPR handle as news of his transfer broke.

"My very special thanks to Media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support.

"Best wishes to [the] new DG ISPR for his success."