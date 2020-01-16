Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar replaces Asif Ghafoor as new DG ISPR
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar replaces Asif Ghafoor as new DG ISPR
Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar replaces Asif Ghafoor as new DG ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army has done some majors transfers and postings of its top ranks, the most significant being of Major General Asif Ghafoor posted as General Officer Commanding (GOC) Okara, and Major General Babar Iftikhar becomes new Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a statement on Thursday. 

Asif Ghafoor, whose tenure came to an end, has been posted as GOC of the Pakistan Army's 40th Infantry Division based out of Okara in Punjab. 

He was commissioned into the Pakistan Army in 1988. Major General Ghafoor holds a master's degree in strategic studies and was appointed the Director-General of ISPR in December 2016.

"Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure," Maj Gen Ghafoor wrote on Twitter from the @OfficialDGISPR handle as news of his transfer broke. 

"My very special thanks to Media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support.

"Best wishes to [the] new DG ISPR for his success."

More From This Category
Sindh police accuse PPP minister of running crime ...
10:57 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Saudi-Iran military conflict would prove ...
09:21 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
NAB shuts inquiry against PM Imran's close aide ...
07:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
Asset details: ECP suspends membership of 318 ...
07:14 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
PM Imran takes notice of Faisal Vawda's attitude ...
06:56 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
China recoginzes Kashmir as disputed territory ...
06:35 PM | 16 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan makes a case for leaving your makeup at home while vacationing in Mexico
04:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr