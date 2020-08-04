New York’s Times Square lights up in solidarity for Kashmiri people

NEW YORK - Billboards at New York city’s iconic Times Square lit up in solidarity with Kashmiri people, as the Indian siege of Kashmir is set to enter a second year.

Pakistan’s ambassador in the United States (US), Asad Khan shared footage of the scenes in the heart of the big apple on his Twitter handle.

Scenes @TimesSquareNYC as Kashmiris mark a full year of their imprisonment on August 5. That is one full year of forced disappearances, torture, and a siege that has been intensified on the pretext of Covid-19. #LetKashmirSpeak #OneYearSiege pic.twitter.com/kFBC8bzZkj — Asad M. Khan (@asadmk17) August 3, 2020

“Scenes at Times Square as Kashmiris mark a full year of their imprisonment on August 5. That is one full year of forced disappearances, torture, and a siege that has been intensified on the pretext of Covid-19. #LetKashmirSpeak #OneYearSiege”, the caption of the post read.

On July 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed on August 5 in solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The illegal actions of August 5 were aimed at ending the Muslim identity of the Kashmiri people in IIOJ&K. India is also divided on the steps taken on August 5, he said, reminding that the people of Kashmir rejected the move by India.