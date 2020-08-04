New York’s Times Square lights up in solidarity for Kashmiri people
Web Desk
11:19 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
New York’s Times Square lights up in solidarity for Kashmiri people
Share

NEW YORK - Billboards at New York city’s iconic Times Square lit up in solidarity with Kashmiri people, as the Indian siege of Kashmir is set to enter a second year.

Pakistan’s ambassador in the United States (US), Asad Khan shared footage of the scenes in the heart of the big apple on his Twitter handle.

“Scenes at Times Square as Kashmiris mark a full year of their imprisonment on August 5. That is one full year of forced disappearances, torture, and a siege that has been intensified on the pretext of Covid-19. #LetKashmirSpeak #OneYearSiege”, the caption of the post read.

On July 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed on August 5 in solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The illegal actions of August 5 were aimed at ending the Muslim identity of the Kashmiri people in IIOJ&K. India is also divided on the steps taken on August 5, he said, reminding that the people of Kashmir rejected the move by India.

More From This Category
PM Imran to address AJK assembly today
09:38 AM | 5 Aug, 2020
Pakistani boy becomes internet sensation with ...
10:39 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
At least 78 killed, thousands injured after ...
09:14 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
Insurance amount for Karachi plane crash victims ...
08:14 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
Maryam Nawaz undergoes checkup at Lahore’s ...
07:21 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
Newborn girl survived miraculously after being ...
06:51 PM | 4 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ is No. 1 on Billboard's charts with a blockbuster debut ...
05:54 PM | 4 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr