COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss Afghanistan’s security situation

09:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss Afghanistan’s security situation
Share

RAWALPINDI – United States Chargd' Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional and current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS said Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship.

The US dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan values relations with European Union, ... 10:44 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

RAWALPINDI - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had a Video Call with General Claudio Graziano, ...

More From This Category
Iraq launches direct flights to Pakistan
08:27 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
‘Vision Central Asia’ – PM Imran emphsises ...
08:04 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Two more Kashmiri youth killed by Indian forces ...
07:32 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
DG ISI rejects Afghan allegation of infiltration ...
06:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Afghan Peace Conference in Pakistan postponed on ...
05:24 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Pakistan to support all initiatives for peace in ...
12:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music video is out now
06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr