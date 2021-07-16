COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss Afghanistan’s security situation
RAWALPINDI – United States Chargd' Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional and current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The COAS said Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship.
The US dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.
