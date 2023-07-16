Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video goes viral

Hania Aamir is definitely a supermodel and a top-notch actress, but she's a true friend above all. The Pakistani star, whose breathtaking beauty and effervescent personality makes her all the more lovable.

The star actress shared a new TikTok video which is making rounds on the internet platforms.

The Titli diva took to Instagram and shared a new video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and is currently working in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.