Maryam Nawaz Sharif joins Instagram

Instagram is one of celebrities' favorite social media platforms, whether it’s about making their relationship public or just posting some BTS moments , there are plenty of stars who give us glimpses of their everyday life.

While some prominent figures were early adopters of Instagram, more and more famous people have finally joined in and the most recent one is Mariam Nawaz.

The politician took over her account on Monday and put up an introductory post. Her account was previously being handled by her team.

"Previously handled by my team, this account shall now be handled by me personally," wrote Maryam Nawaz in her post.

"I wish to keep it as apolitical as possible so you and I can have more human moments."

She added, "For my views related to politics, I will keep using my Twitter handle."

The politician already has over 136,000 followers so let's see what she has to share with us in the future.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!