09:54 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Pakistan “will never recognise Israel”
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s foreign minister on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's stance on Israel and clarified that the South Asian county will never recognise Israel.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi strongly rejected the statements attributed to him and the prime minister about the recognition of Israel, according to state broadcaster, adding there is “no truth” in them.

"I want to make it clear that the rumours of recognising Israel are baseless and not true," the federal minister was quoted by Radio Pakistan in his policy statement in the National Assembly

“Pakistan is a supporter of the two-state ideology,” he said as he reiterated that Pakistan, by no means, will recognise Israel under the influence of any Arab country.

"We want a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and demand that Al-Quds Al-Sharif should be the capital of Palestine," FM Qureshi told the NA session. He added that his party’s position on Palestine is the same as that of the former governments of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

