Pakistan “will never recognise Israel”
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s foreign minister on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's stance on Israel and clarified that the South Asian county will never recognise Israel.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi strongly rejected the statements attributed to him and the prime minister about the recognition of Israel, according to state broadcaster, adding there is “no truth” in them.
"I want to make it clear that the rumours of recognising Israel are baseless and not true," the federal minister was quoted by Radio Pakistan in his policy statement in the National Assembly
“Pakistan is a supporter of the two-state ideology,” he said as he reiterated that Pakistan, by no means, will recognise Israel under the influence of any Arab country.
"We want a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and demand that Al-Quds Al-Sharif should be the capital of Palestine," FM Qureshi told the NA session. He added that his party’s position on Palestine is the same as that of the former governments of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
-
- Some detractors giving false impression of CPEC being slowed, Says ...03:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- PM Imran expresses grief and condolence over Tariq Aziz’s demise02:21 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
-
- Smart lockdown: Two sectors of Islamabad to be sealed from June 1801:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan TV show host, Tariq Aziz passes away in Lahore01:22 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film to be released online12:33 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020