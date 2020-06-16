Punjab Food Authority seals six food outlets over poor cleanliness
11:30 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Punjab Food Authority seals six food outlets over poor cleanliness
RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while six outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed TEVTA college canteen and Islamabad general store in Rawalpindi area for selling expired items.

Meanwhile PFA teams in Attock area sealed Sardar Masala Farosh and Rehman Brothers for selling adulterated spices and failed to maintain the cleanliness standards. The teams also sealed Noor Awan hotel and Malik Milk Shop for using unhygienic milk.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 286,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 99 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

