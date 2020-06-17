Smart lockdown: 61 areas in Lahore sealed as COVID-19 cases rise
LAHORE –61 areas, localities in the Lahore city have been sealed for two weeks under ‘Smart lockdown’ to cope up with the recent surge in the novel coronavirus cases.
According to a notification issued by the local administration, these areas will remain sealed till June 30.
The localities are as follows:
Karim Park, Block No 2, 3, 4
Karim Park, Ameen Park Street no 1
Bilal Park
Ram Nagar, Iqra School Street
Qilla Gujjar Singh, Abdul Kareem Road
Usmania Colony
Royal Park
H# 14 ST# 4 Mian Tajpura
H# 26 St# 02 Mohallah Goal Bagh Shad Bagh
Begum Kot Shama Colony or Nain Sukh Street No 4
Bara Dari Road Street No 2 Masoom Shah Road
Ravi Clifton Shahdra Near Fouji Stret
Hanif Park Badami Bagh St # 9
Malik Park Badami Bagh St # 4
Johar Town B Blcok
Johar Town F2 Block
Canal View Society B Block
Johar Town J2 Block
Johar Town G3 Block
Wapda town F2 Block
Wapda town G Block
PCSIR Phase II B Block
A3 Block Gulberg (A3 Block from Bundu Khan Sweets and Bakers to Talha Masjid, from Nadeem Tika to Tariq Kabaria)
B2 Block Gulberg (B2 Block complete)
B3 Block Gulberg (B3 Block complete)
B1 Block Gulberg (B1 Block complete)
Siraj Pura, Daroghawala
Bilal Colony, Daroghawala
Jallo Mor, Dhoobi Muhalla PO Box Bata Pur
Ram Nagar, Street No 23
Ram Nagar, Choudary Building
Ram Nagar, Street No 10 & 13
Ram Nagar, Islam Street
Front Ram Nagar
A Block, Bismillah Housing Scheme, GT Road, Manawan
Hussain Pura, Kothi Stop, Opposite Bismillah Housing Scheme
Near Lasani Pharmacy, Aik Minar Wali Masjid, Manawan
B Block, Bismillah Housing Scheme, GT Road, Manawan
DHA Phase-1 (all sectors)
Askari-10 (complete)
DHA Phase-5 (all sectors)
Cavalary Ground (Shiraz Villas)
Gulistan Colony St # 9,11,13,15,8,5,26,27
ST # 2 Shah Alam Colony, UBL Bank Street Hafeez Park, ST # 3
Ali Muhammad Park, St # 3 Gujja Peer Road Taj Pura
St # 1 Nizamabad, E Block Taj Pura
Back Side of General Hospital Chungi Amer Sidhu
Quiad e Millat Colony, Kacha Jail Road
Gosia Colony
Tariq Colony
Alhamd colony, f block 400-440
Earlier, the Punjab government has announced that the result of not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) is in front of all and the government has decided to seal worst-hit areas to control the outbreak.
Heavy contingents of police have been deputed at the entry/exit points of the sealed areas while, vegetable, milk shops and medical stores will remain open in the areas.
