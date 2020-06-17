Smart lockdown: 61 areas in Lahore sealed as COVID-19 cases rise

LAHORE –61 areas, localities in the Lahore city have been sealed for two weeks under ‘Smart lockdown’ to cope up with the recent surge in the novel coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the local administration, these areas will remain sealed till June 30.

The localities are as follows:

Karim Park, Block No 2, 3, 4

Karim Park, Ameen Park Street no 1

Bilal Park

Ram Nagar, Iqra School Street

Qilla Gujjar Singh, Abdul Kareem Road

Usmania Colony

Royal Park

H# 14 ST# 4 Mian Tajpura

H# 26 St# 02 Mohallah Goal Bagh Shad Bagh

Begum Kot Shama Colony or Nain Sukh Street No 4

Bara Dari Road Street No 2 Masoom Shah Road

Ravi Clifton Shahdra Near Fouji Stret

Hanif Park Badami Bagh St # 9

Malik Park Badami Bagh St # 4

Johar Town B Blcok

Johar Town F2 Block

Canal View Society B Block

Johar Town J2 Block

Johar Town G3 Block

Wapda town F2 Block

Wapda town G Block

PCSIR Phase II B Block

A3 Block Gulberg (A3 Block from Bundu Khan Sweets and Bakers to Talha Masjid, from Nadeem Tika to Tariq Kabaria)

B2 Block Gulberg (B2 Block complete)

B3 Block Gulberg (B3 Block complete)

B1 Block Gulberg (B1 Block complete)

Siraj Pura, Daroghawala

Bilal Colony, Daroghawala

Jallo Mor, Dhoobi Muhalla PO Box Bata Pur

Ram Nagar, Street No 23

Ram Nagar, Choudary Building

Ram Nagar, Street No 10 & 13

Ram Nagar, Islam Street

Front Ram Nagar

A Block, Bismillah Housing Scheme, GT Road, Manawan

Hussain Pura, Kothi Stop, Opposite Bismillah Housing Scheme

Near Lasani Pharmacy, Aik Minar Wali Masjid, Manawan

B Block, Bismillah Housing Scheme, GT Road, Manawan

DHA Phase-1 (all sectors)

Askari-10 (complete)

DHA Phase-5 (all sectors)

Cavalary Ground (Shiraz Villas)

Gulistan Colony St # 9,11,13,15,8,5,26,27

ST # 2 Shah Alam Colony, UBL Bank Street Hafeez Park, ST # 3

Ali Muhammad Park, St # 3 Gujja Peer Road Taj Pura

St # 1 Nizamabad, E Block Taj Pura

Back Side of General Hospital Chungi Amer Sidhu

Quiad e Millat Colony, Kacha Jail Road

Gosia Colony

Tariq Colony

Alhamd colony, f block 400-440

Earlier, the Punjab government has announced that the result of not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) is in front of all and the government has decided to seal worst-hit areas to control the outbreak.

Heavy contingents of police have been deputed at the entry/exit points of the sealed areas while, vegetable, milk shops and medical stores will remain open in the areas.