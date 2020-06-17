Sindh to unveil Rs 1200 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21 today

KARACHI – Sindh will present the budget for the next fiscal year with a total outlay of over Rs 1200 billion today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present the provincial budget proposals in the Provincial Assembly in Karachi as he also holds the portfolio of Provincial Finance Minister.

Budget session of the Provincial Assembly will be virtual and it is expected that 75 percent of members will attend the session through video link.

According to the reports, Rs 5 billion will be allocated to counter the novel coronavirus while the development budget will include new schemes worth Rs 34.73 billion.

Around Rs 55 billion will allocated for foreign-aided projects.

Rs 15 billion will be allocated for the district development programme and Rs 12:17 billion will be allocated for the local body institutions.