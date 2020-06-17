Sindh to unveil Rs 1200 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21 today
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 17 Jun, 2020
Sindh to unveil Rs 1200 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21 today
Share

KARACHI – Sindh will present the budget for the next fiscal year with a total outlay of over Rs 1200 billion today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present the provincial budget proposals in the Provincial Assembly in Karachi as he also holds the portfolio of Provincial Finance Minister.

Budget session of the Provincial Assembly will be virtual and it is expected that 75 percent of members will attend the session through video link.

According to the reports, Rs 5 billion will be allocated to counter the novel coronavirus while the development budget will include new schemes worth Rs 34.73 billion.

Around Rs 55 billion will allocated for foreign-aided projects.

Rs 15 billion will be allocated for the district development programme and Rs 12:17 billion will be allocated for the local body institutions.

More From This Category
Balochistan extends smart lockdown for further 15 ...
01:05 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
PM Imran meets MQM delegation, PTI MPAs in ...
12:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Two AJK cabinet members’ COVID-19 test returned ...
11:27 AM | 17 Jun, 2020
Pakistan will consider using Dexamethasone to ...
11:12 AM | 17 Jun, 2020
Punjab to impose ‘Smart Lockdown’ in 7 cities ...
10:12 AM | 17 Jun, 2020
Sindh to unveil Rs 1200 billion budget for fiscal ...
09:52 AM | 17 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film to be released online
12:33 PM | 17 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr