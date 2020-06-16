Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide sparks conversation about depression among celebs

02:26 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide sparks conversation about depression among celebs
Despite the prevalence and global impact of mental health struggles, it's still difficult to open up and reach out for help when you most need it.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on Sunday left fans and artists alike devastated. Since the news broke out, social media has been abuzz with conversations around the late actor.

As per reports by Indian media portals, The 34-year-old had been suffering from depression for the past six months. His friends also believe that extreme depression is the reason why the actor decided to end his life.

Now, several celebs from Bollywood and Pakistani entertainment industry are using their social media platforms to spark discussion about mental health awareness in light of Rajput’s demise.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

‘Sana makki’ is a laxative, not a cure for coronavirus: Saba Hamid
03:33 PM | 16 Jun, 2020

