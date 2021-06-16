Sonya Hussyn slams Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for disrespecting women
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has earned quite the reputation of hitting the nerves of the masses and fellow celebrities with his blunt views and this time around he left Sonya Hussayn irked.

Recently, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb star was spotted on a famous show Jashn-e-cricket where she lashed out at Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and thrashed him over false claims.

Delving into details about trolls and public personality and how they should be dealt with, Sonya gave the famed writer's example.

“When you appear on TV then you have some responsibility to behave well. If someone deserves it then it’s alright but one should not disrespect women, for instance, Khalil Sahab disrespected women.”

Furthermore, the anchor went to ask Sonya whether she feels Qamar is demeaning through his words. The Saraab star nodded in agreement and pointed out while he has mastered the art of writing and is exceptional in his profession, he needs to respect women.

Khalil had earlier claimed that he never offered the role of the female lead in his blockbuster drama to Sonya, and nor did he ever want to cast her in the show as he believes she doesn’t have the calibre of being in his play.

While the Aangan actress has claimed that she was offered Ayeza’s character in the play but she had turned it down because she can’t tolerate women being shown in a bad light in dramas.

Further, the gorgeous diva claimed Khalil did approach her in the past and still does. While talking about the Meray Paas Tum Ho casting, she added that he has no rights to casting as he is just a writer.

