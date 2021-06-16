PTI lawmaker Bilal Asghar’s degree declared fake

LAHORE – Member of Provincial Assembly Bilal Asghar Warraich’s graduation degree has been declared fake as the varsity in a five-page report declared his Bachelors of Arts (BA) degree bogus.

Reports in local media cited that a five-page report of The University of Punjab declared ruling party MPA’s Bachelors of Arts (BA) degree as forged.

In this regard, the Higher Education Commission had referred his degree to The University of Punjab for its verification, which was later referred to the Degree Scrutiny Committee for verification.

The report cited that the authorities cross-checked the copies of the MPA’s credentials including his metric and intermediate certificates with the record of the exams he had taken.

The PTI MPA claimed he passed the intermediate exam in 1995 while there a conflict. According to the intermediate certificate he provided to the university, Warraich passed the supplementary intermediate exam in 1996- a year later.

The lawmaker appeared in the graduation annual and supplementary examination in 1997 on the basis of ‘wrong information about his Intermediate passing year’, the report suggests, adding that ‘he was not eligible to appear in the graduation exam occurred in 1997’.

The report added that ‘the accused cheated the university through giving false information regarding passing Intermediate Examination’. It further added that the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad confirmed that it had not issued the intermediate certificate under Roll No.11198 to the MPA and its copy provided by him is also forged.

Bilal Asghar elected MPA from PP-84 (Toba Tek Singh-I).