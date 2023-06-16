Search

Blog

Wellness initiative: Enhancing hygiene and menstruation awareness in schools

03:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Wellness initiative: Enhancing hygiene and menstruation awareness in schools

By: Maha Abbas

As part of the active citizenship course at Fatima Jinnah Women's University, a group of motivated people from the International Relations Department started an amazing social action project. Maha Abbas, Iqra Jabeen, Fiza Zahid, and Minahil Zahid gave cleanliness and menstruation materials to underprivileged students because they wanted to make a difference and were passionate about it. They also held training classes that were meant to inspire and lift up their community. Through their trip, they show how education, kindness, and being an involved citizen can change people. This initiative is a bright step towards greater gain and can become a much larger project through further support! 

The author is a student at Fatima Jinnah Women University

Blog

A Collaboration of Compassion, Commitment, and Change

06:09 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Nuclearization of Pakistan and the Kashmir Issue

11:59 PM | 25 May, 2023

The JFK Assassination, Lyndon B. Johnson and Israel

11:45 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Adding to the conflict: Discovery of Lithium Reserves in Jammu and Kashmir 

11:59 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Why Pakistan Needs to Rethink Its Priorities in Science and Technology

02:48 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Celebrating pakistani poets in schools

02:30 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Sindh coastal areas start returning to normalcy as cyclone Biparjoy ...

04:31 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 16, 2023

08:27 AM | 16 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294 297
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.63 771.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.17 40.57
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.34 36.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.93
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.79 753.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 319.96 322.46
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 16, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Karachi PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Islamabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Peshawar PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Quetta PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sialkot PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Attock PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujranwala PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Jehlum PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Multan PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujrat PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nawabshah PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Chakwal PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Hyderabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nowshehra PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sargodha PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Faisalabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Mirpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: