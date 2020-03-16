Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to 94 with 76 in Sindh

Islamabad: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged to 94 as 50 more cases surfaced in Sindh on Monday.

There are alone 76 cases reported in Sindh. Taking to Twitter, Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said: “More results have come in. So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi & 1 at Hyderabad. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh. Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered & the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation,”.

There are total 76 confirmed cases in Sindh, 10 in Balochistan, one in Balochistan, one in Punjab, five in Gilgit Baltistan and two in Islamabad.

Yesterday, first case of coronavirus was reported in Lahore. The patient, which has been quarantined at Mayo Hospital, returned from Britain a couple of days ago. The relatives of the patient are also being screened.