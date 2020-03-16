Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to 94 with 76 in Sindh
Web Desk
12:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2020
Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to 94 with 76 in Sindh
Share

Islamabad: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged to 94 as 50 more cases surfaced in Sindh on Monday.

There are alone 76 cases reported in Sindh. Taking to Twitter, Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said: “More results have come in. So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi & 1 at Hyderabad. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh. Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered & the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation,”.

There are total 76 confirmed cases in Sindh, 10 in Balochistan, one in Balochistan, one in Punjab, five in Gilgit Baltistan and two in Islamabad.

Yesterday, first case of coronavirus was reported in Lahore. The patient, which has been quarantined at Mayo Hospital, returned from Britain a couple of days ago. The relatives of the patient are also being screened. 

More From This Category
Pakistan President Alvi leaves for China amid ...
12:49 PM | 16 Mar, 2020
Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to ...
12:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2020
Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi sworn in as SC judge
10:34 AM | 16 Mar, 2020
COAS Bajwa visits family of Wing Commander Noman ...
11:02 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Pakistan President on first visit to China amid ...
10:44 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb ...
08:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I request everyone to not shake hands: Shehzad Roy
02:56 PM | 16 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr