md glam on why women should say no to skincare products made from paraben

The skincare market in the United States is worth about $17 billion dollars, and this number is exponentially increasing as people learn how important it is to care for their skin. Over time, more natural products are beginning to emerge, which contain fewer chemicals that can harm both the environment and the patient’s skin. MD Glam is one of the brands that is working in this direction, and CEO Dr. Cat can’t wait to share her skincare expertise with the world.

Dr. Cat is a well-known plastic surgeon who’s found fame on the hit reality show Dr. 90210. While she is very fulfilled by helping clients in her clinic, she realized that she could help even more people if she released her secrets to the public. Thus, MD Glam was born. “It’s an extension of myself,” said Dr. Cat. “When I’m shopping for skincare products for myself, I always have trouble finding ones with the right ingredients. I just knew I could create something better.” Skincare products from MD Glam are paraben, sulfate, and dye-free. It’s been shown that parabens can interfere with hormones in the body and can harm fertility. Sulfates can cause skin and eye irritation, which is the last thing you want with a skincare product. Artificial colors in skincare products can cause similar outcomes, including allergies, skin sensitivity, and eye irritation. “I don’t feel comfortable putting these chemicals on my skin, and I don’t think anyone should be. But so many products have them.” Luckily, MD Glam and other brands on the market are working to provide better skincare solutions to their clients.

The most important thing about creating a skincare line for Dr. Cat is finding ingredients that are supported by medical and dermatological research. “I put as much effort into the skincare line as I do into my surgeries. I consider anti-aging and skincare to be just as important.” MD Glam is sold exclusively through mdglam.com, which allows Dr. Cat to sell her products at affordable prices, cutting out the middle man entirely. Some of the most notable products on her store are Retinol-C Intense Eye Serum, Deep Pore Foaming Cleanser, Sunshout Sunscreen, and DMAE Antioxidant Day Moisturizer. They’re even offered in a kit called The Ultimate Anti-Aging Kit, which Dr. Cat strongly recommends.

If you want help from a professional in caring for your skin, check out MD Glam and other similar manufacturers. Your skin will thank you!