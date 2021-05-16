US forces leave key Afghanistan military base
Share
KABUL – The United States has completed its withdrawal from Kandahar Airfield in southern Afghanistan, which is the second largest military base in the country for American forces.
A spokesperson of the Afghan Army in Kandahar said it was also the centre of the biggest drone operation by US Special Forces in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Defence Ministry announced that it has taken control of Camp Morehead, a US base in Kabul where American troops trained the Afghan military.
US forces did not hold a handover ceremony at the base, which housed an estimated 30,000 troops and contractors at the height of the war.
The US plans to fully withdraw its 2,500-3,500 service members from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. On Monday, US Central Command said the withdrawal was 6-12% complete.
US, NATO start withdrawal of troops from Afghan ... 06:33 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
KABUL – Foreign forces have started vaccating a number of bases in Afghanistan, top military NATO commander said ...
- US forces leave key Afghanistan military base05:22 PM | 16 May, 2021
- Cyclone TAUKTAE 'will not make landfall on Pakistan's coastal belt'04:52 PM | 16 May, 2021
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ends COVID-19 lockdown tomorrow04:18 PM | 16 May, 2021
- FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's steadfast, unflinching support with ...03:38 PM | 16 May, 2021
- WATCH - Leicester City players wave Palestinian flag after winning ...03:10 PM | 16 May, 2021
- ‘New beginnings’ – Ghana Ali all set to tie the knot01:19 PM | 16 May, 2021
- MD Glam on why women should say no to skincare products made from ...10:01 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 9 million Insta followers in style10:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021