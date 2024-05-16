Tariq Bashir apologizes for using offensive language towards Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD - During a session of the National Assembly, government member Tariq Bashir Cheema and opposition member Zartaj Gul engaged in heated exchanges, with Gul accusing Cheema of using inappropriate language. This led to disruption in the assembly, with the opposition demanding the suspension of Cheema's membership, prompting the speaker to agree.

According to reports, the National Assembly session was chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. Tariq Bashir Cheema, while delivering the presidential address, stated that irrelevant matters were discussed, and he wanted to discuss wheat-related issues first. He emphasized the urgency of addressing wheat procurement issues and criticized the current excessive procurement from farmers.

During Cheema's speech, Iqbal Afridi intervened, leading to further exchanges. Cheema labeled wheat procurement as neglectful and questioned the motives behind it. This sparked bitter exchanges between Cheema, Afridi, and Zartaj Gul.

Cheema mentioned an incident related to completing the budget session, involving a dinner at the Prime Minister's House. He criticized the absence of senior officials during crucial discussions.

Ali Mohammad Khan and others weighed in on various issues, highlighting the need for corrective measures. Tensions escalated when Cheema and Zartaj Gul exchanged heated words.

Cheema later apologized for his remarks, expressing regret for the language used. However, the opposition persisted in demanding Cheema's suspension from the session.

The Speaker intervened, seeking reconciliation and expressing readiness to address the issue. Efforts were made to resolve the matter amicably, with assurances of disciplinary action against Cheema's inappropriate behavior.

The incident underscored the need for decorum and respect in parliamentary proceedings, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue and mutual respect among members.