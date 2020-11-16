Today's gold rates in Pakistan—16 November 2020
09:01 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—16 November 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,460 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,400 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,366, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs103,124 at the opening of the market.

City 24K Gold (Tola) Silver (Tola)
Lahore PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Karachi PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Islamabad PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Peshawar PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Quetta PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Sialkot PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Attock PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Gujranwala PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Jehlum PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Multan PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Bahawalpur PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Gujrat PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Nawabshah PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Chakwal PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Hyderabad PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Nowshehra PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Sargodha PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Faisalabad PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484
Mirpur PKR 112,460 PKR 1,484

