‘Idhar, udhar bhi jaonga, aur Zarrar dekhne bhi jaonga’, Humayun Saeed on Shaan's comments about exploring new genres
KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading film and TV actor Humayun Saeed has a witty response for Shaan Shahid who lamented local content for the same genres.
It all started ahead of the release of Shaan’s political thriller movie Zara. The plot of the movie revolves around how foreign powers conspire against Pakistan.
Shaan, known for his bold statements, has never shied away from criticising local content. At a recent press meeting, he pointed out how Pakistani filmmakers need to explore more genres in the industry.
"There are so many subjects and topics that filmmakers haven't touched on yet," Shaan shared with a local outlet. "There's horror, there's science fiction. We haven't used them. We need to move past 'Idhar Nahi Jaungi' or 'Udhar Nahi Jaungi'. If we do, then maybe we'd come towards those."
As his statements make headlines and attract unwanted criticism, Humayun Saeed came up with a witty response.
Humayun Saeed, who is also in news these days with fans praising him for The Crown, bluntly replied to Shaan saying, Idhar bhi jaonga aur udhar bhi jaonga... Aur zarrar dekhne bhi jaonga.
Idhar bhi jaonga aur udhar bhi jaonga... Aur zarrar dekhne bhi jaonga... Zarrar releasing on 25th November! All the best Shaan bhai @mshaanshahid pic.twitter.com/95A6Oe15ZV— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) November 15, 2022
With his humorous comment, Humayun also sent love, support, and best wishes to Shaan for his upcoming film. Zarrar releasing on 25th November! All the best Shaan Bhai, he wrote.
