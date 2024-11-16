Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Netflix Down During Major Boxing Event Sparks User Outrage

Netflix, the renowned American streaming platform, faced significant outages during a highly anticipated boxing event, leaving viewers frustrated and sparking a wave of complaints across social media.

According to international media reports, Netflix encountered streaming issues on Friday during the live broadcast of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The disruptions included poor video quality, pixelation, frequent buffering, and app crashes, disappointing fans who were eagerly tuned in to watch the event.

In the U.S. alone, over 80,000 reports of Netflix outages were recorded, and the hashtag #NetflixCrash quickly trended on the social media platform X. Outage monitoring site DownDetector reported a surge in complaints beginning at 8 PM local time, peaking at 88,700 by 9:30 PM.

Users on X shared GIFs and images highlighting the disruptions, accompanied by humorous yet critical commentary about the streaming service’s performance during the event. Despite the frustrations, Netflix remained silent, with no official comment from its spokesperson.

The disruptions persisted into the main event, which started after 11 PM, although the complaints reportedly decreased compared to earlier in the evening.

The match, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was a major draw for boxing fans. It featured 58-year-old Mike Tyson, a legendary former heavyweight champion, facing off against 27-year-old Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer. The excitement surrounding the bout had drawn thousands of viewers to Netflix, many of whom were left disappointed by the technical glitches.

The incident has raised questions about the platform’s ability to handle high-traffic live events, with viewers calling for improvements to ensure uninterrupted streaming in the future.

