KP starts universal health insurance system
Web Desk
10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
PESHAWAR - The provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has started universal health insurance system aiming to provide free health care facilities to the people.

In question hour during provincial assembly session in Peshawar, Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan hoped the process of providing health insurance cards to all families of the province will be completed by January next year.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said the government is monitoring health facilities of the hospital for better healthcare system, adding that the government will compensate those nine people who lost their eyesight in Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.

Ruling the chair, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said the health system of the province has greatly improved after initiating the MTI system in hospitals.

