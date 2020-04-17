Random coronavirus tests to be conducted in Lahore
LAHORE – In order to understand the epidemic condition in the city, the Punjab government has decided to conduct 10,000 tests in Lahore.

According to media reports, the move will help the government to further analyze the situation of the pandemic of COVID-19, during which random tests will be conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has once again appealed to people to stay at home and has also directed people of offer the Friday prayers at home.

