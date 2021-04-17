Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani passport has remained the fourth weakest passport in the world behind only war-torn Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

As many countries across the globe are entering new Covid-19 restrictions adversely affecting the tourism industry, the Henley Passport Index has released its latest report ranking the strongest and weakest passports.

The Index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. HPI released the ranking based on how many countries citizens can access without a visa.

The latest rankings found Japan's passport offers its citizens the most freedom around the world. Singapore remained runner-up with a visa-on-arrival score of 192. Germany and South Korea another time shared third place. The British passport came in seventh place alongside Switzerland, the USA, Belgium, and New Zealand, all of which have a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 187.

India and Bangladesh stand at the 84th and 100th ranks, respectively while China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) climb from the 90th position to 68th, and 65th position to 15th, respectively.

Other countries which are ranked among the most powerful are Italy, Finland, Luxembourg, France, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, Malta, Greece, and Norway.