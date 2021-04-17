Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first child?
Pakistani singer and songwriter Falak Shabir has left his fans speculating he and his wife Sarah Khan, a celebrated actor, are expecting their first child.
It all started when the Akhiyan singer shared an illustration of mother and father to his Instagram story.
He captioned it “This is the beauty of a relationship! SubhanAllah.”
The post sparked speculation he and Sarah Khan are expecting their first baby.
Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and the celebrity couple recently visited Turkey to spent vacation.
A few days ago, Sarah Khan was admitted to hospital after her health condition deteriorated. He had also shared a photo of his wife.
