Justice Qazi Faez Isa to hear contempt case against Fawad Chaudhry on Monday
ISLAMABAD – A petition seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has been fixed for hearing before Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa for Monday (April 19).
Sarena Isa, wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, had filed the contempt petition the minister over his remarks against the judge.
Sarena moved the apex court two days after the PTI minister shared a tweet about Qazi Faez Isa.
The PTI leader had said that he had been "listening to the speeches of an undertrial judge (Justice Isa) of the Supreme Court for a week. If answer is given, then lectures will start that we are saddened and have been insulted”.
ایک ہفتے سے سپریم کورٹ کے ایک انڈر ٹرائیل جج کی تقریریں سن رہے ہیں اگر جواب دیا تو دکھ ہوا سے توہین ہوگئ کے بھاشن آجائیں گے محترم اگر اپ کو بھی اپنے گاڈ فادر افتخار چوہدری کی طرح سیاست کاشوق ہے تو مستعفیٰ ہو کر کونسلر کا الیکشن لڑ لیں مقبولیت اور قبولیت دونوں کا اندازہ ہو جائیگا— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 19, 2021
"Sir, if you too are fond of politics like your godfather Iftikhar Chaudhry, then resign from the post and contest elections for the councillor. You will get to know about your popularity and acceptance," he added.
